QAD (QADB) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

QAD (NASDAQ:QADB) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 24th. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

QAD (NASDAQ:QADB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 26th. The software maker reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $74.08 million during the quarter. QAD had a net margin of 0.06% and a return on equity of 0.65%.

Get QAD alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:QADB opened at $32.69 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $676.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,272.27 and a beta of 1.28. QAD has a 52 week low of $20.52 and a 52 week high of $38.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.09 and a 200 day moving average of $30.45.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of QAD from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of QAD in a report on Thursday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

QAD Company Profile

QAD Inc provides cloud-based enterprise software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers various software solutions, such as customer and service management solutions for manufacturers to acquire new customers; manufacturing solutions, which supports manufacturing business processes; enterprise asset management to manage, maintain, and install capital equipment; supply chain execution solutions that provides tools to support inventory and warehouse management; and financials solutions to manage and control finance and accounting processes.

Read More: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for QAD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QAD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.