Pure Storage (PSTG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.22) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.27. Pure Storage had a negative return on equity of 13.46% and a negative net margin of 11.25%. The business had revenue of $403.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Pure Storage to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Pure Storage alerts:

Shares of Pure Storage stock opened at $18.86 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.57. Pure Storage has a 1 year low of $7.93 and a 1 year high of $20.14. The company has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.84 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 3.01.

In other Pure Storage news, Director Scott Dietzen sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $58,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 127,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,422,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 10.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Pure Storage from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. 140166 reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Pure Storage from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on Pure Storage in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pure Storage currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.08.

Pure Storage Company Profile

Pure Storage, Inc provides technology and data storage solutions in the United States and internationally. It delivers solutions based on proprietary Purity Operating Environment Software that implements enterprise-class storage services, such as data reduction, encryption, and protection, as well as protocol services, including block, file, and object.

Featured Story: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.