PUBLISH Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.33 Million (NEWS)

PUBLISH (CURRENCY:NEWS) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 23rd. PUBLISH has a total market capitalization of $1.33 million and $150,419.00 worth of PUBLISH was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, PUBLISH has traded 3% higher against the dollar. One PUBLISH token can now be bought for $0.0052 or 0.00000028 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hanbitco and DragonEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PUBLISH alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002746 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005419 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00030753 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.27 or 0.00164156 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $184.91 or 0.01002876 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.43 or 0.00192137 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002056 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded 104,960% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006840 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.80 or 0.00096529 BTC.

About PUBLISH

PUBLISH’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 254,800,162 tokens. The official website for PUBLISH is publishprotocol.io . The Reddit community for PUBLISH is /r/PublishProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for PUBLISH is medium.com/publishprotocol . PUBLISH’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

PUBLISH Token Trading

PUBLISH can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hanbitco and DragonEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PUBLISH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PUBLISH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PUBLISH using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PUBLISH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PUBLISH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.