Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) Price Target Raised to $55.00

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) had its price objective hoisted by Piper Sandler from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays began coverage on Principal Financial Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an overweight rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised Principal Financial Group from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Principal Financial Group from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Principal Financial Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $54.00.

PFG opened at $49.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. Principal Financial Group has a 1-year low of $23.31 and a 1-year high of $57.16.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 1st. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.14%.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

