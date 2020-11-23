PressOne (PRS) Price Reaches $0.0156 on Exchanges

PressOne (CURRENCY:PRS) traded up 9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 23rd. One PressOne token can now be bought for approximately $0.0156 or 0.00000084 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PressOne has a market capitalization of $4.43 million and $57,679.00 worth of PressOne was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, PressOne has traded up 5.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get PressOne alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.87 or 0.00080301 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005408 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00023139 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.13 or 0.00384099 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000058 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00003685 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005400 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $581.11 or 0.03138035 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00029359 BTC.

About PressOne

PressOne (CRYPTO:PRS) is a token. Its launch date was January 8th, 2018. PressOne’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 284,742,628 tokens. PressOne’s official Twitter account is @PRESSoneHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PressOne is medium.com/@pressone . PressOne’s official website is press.one

Buying and Selling PressOne

PressOne can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PressOne directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PressOne should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PressOne using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PressOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PressOne and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.