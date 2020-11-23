Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Postal Realty Trust Inc. is a real estate investment trust which owns and manages properties leased to the United States Postal Service. Postal Realty Trust Inc. is based in NY, United States. “

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on PSTL. Compass Point cut shares of Postal Realty Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $11.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Postal Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, August 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Postal Realty Trust in a report on Monday, September 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Postal Realty Trust presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.75.

PSTL opened at $16.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $154.11 million, a P/E ratio of -39.78 and a beta of 0.07. Postal Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $10.84 and a 12 month high of $19.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.22.

Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.18). On average, research analysts predict that Postal Realty Trust will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.27%. This is a boost from Postal Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Postal Realty Trust by 71.3% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 53,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after acquiring an additional 22,089 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in Postal Realty Trust by 17.6% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 167,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,533,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in Postal Realty Trust by 46.4% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 98,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after buying an additional 31,251 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Postal Realty Trust by 342.5% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 43,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 33,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Postal Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $136,000. 32.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Postal Realty Trust Company Profile

Postal Realty Trust, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,000 properties leased to the USPS. The Company believes it is one of the largest owners and managers of properties leased to the USPS.

