Portland Global Advisors LLC Trims Position in CNOOC Limited (NYSE:CEO)

Portland Global Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in CNOOC Limited (NYSE:CEO) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,922 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 205 shares during the period. Portland Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in CNOOC were worth $1,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of CNOOC in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in CNOOC in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in CNOOC by 102.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 338 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of CNOOC by 219.2% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 533 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in shares of CNOOC by 79.7% during the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,184 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CEO traded up $5.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $120.11. 3,053 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 152,043. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.44. CNOOC Limited has a 52 week low of $81.11 and a 52 week high of $181.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.17.

Several research firms have issued reports on CEO. Credit Suisse Group upgraded CNOOC from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of CNOOC in a report on Sunday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. CNOOC presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.00.

CNOOC Profile

CNOOC Limited, an investment holding company, explores for, develops, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in offshore China, Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Nigeria, Argentina, Indonesia, Uganda, Iraq, Brazil, Guyana, Russia, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: E&P, Trading Business, and Corporate.

