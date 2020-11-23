Portland Global Advisors LLC Trims Position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Portland Global Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 21.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,017 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 833 shares during the quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new stake in Cigna during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna in the third quarter worth $34,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Cigna during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Cigna by 1,627.7% during the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 1,123 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in Cigna by 56.8% during the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 367 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Cigna alerts:

In related news, CFO Eric P. Palmer acquired 1,000 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $168.77 per share, with a total value of $168,770.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,555 shares in the company, valued at $4,481,687.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 9,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.59, for a total transaction of $1,968,158.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,880,711.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 65,284 shares of company stock worth $13,132,287. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CI shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Cigna from $266.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Cigna from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Cigna from $207.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Cigna from $253.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $247.95.

Shares of Cigna stock traded up $2.61 on Monday, hitting $207.43. The stock had a trading volume of 23,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,158,932. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Cigna Co. has a one year low of $118.50 and a one year high of $224.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $186.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $183.80. The stock has a market cap of $73.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.71.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The health services provider reported $4.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.25 by $0.16. Cigna had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The business had revenue of $40.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 18.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cigna

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services. It operates through Health Services, Integrated Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Health Services segment provides pharmacy benefits management, specialty pharmacy services, clinical solutions, home delivery, and health management services.

See Also: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.