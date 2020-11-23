Portland Global Advisors LLC Takes Position in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR)

Portland Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 1,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its stake in shares of Enstar Group by 1.9% during the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 3,184 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Enstar Group by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,649 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Enstar Group by 133.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 161 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Enstar Group by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 49,395 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,977,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enstar Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. 68.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Enstar Group alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on ESGR. BidaskClub raised Enstar Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. TheStreet raised Enstar Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGR traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $196.59. 270 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,036. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $165.34. The company has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. Enstar Group Limited has a 52 week low of $94.58 and a 52 week high of $213.99.

About Enstar Group

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies, and portfolios of insurance and reinsurance business in run-off. It operates in three segments: Non-Life Run-Off, Atrium, and StarStone. The Non-Life Run-Off segment engages in the running off property and casualty, and other non-life lines of businesses.

Further Reading: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR).

Receive News & Ratings for Enstar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enstar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.