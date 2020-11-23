Portland Global Advisors LLC Takes $243,000 Position in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Portland Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 250 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Markel by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,629,000 after buying an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of Markel in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,414,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Markel by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,459 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,502,000 after acquiring an additional 4,063 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Markel by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,208 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,501,000 after acquiring an additional 2,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hutchinson Capital Management CA grew its position in Markel by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hutchinson Capital Management CA now owns 15,336 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,158,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Markel alerts:

MKL traded up $3.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1,000.41. The stock had a trading volume of 218 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,378. Markel Co. has a 1 year low of $710.52 and a 1 year high of $1,347.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $992.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $977.11. The stock has a market cap of $13.74 billion, a PE ratio of 30.67 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MKL. Zacks Investment Research lowered Markel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,077.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Markel from $925.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. TheStreet cut shares of Markel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Markel from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,119.25.

In other news, Director Stewart M. Kasen sold 997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $960.00, for a total value of $957,120.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,803,840. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Markel Profile

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that consist principally of fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

Recommended Story: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.