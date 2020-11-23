Portland Global Advisors LLC Takes $238,000 Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Portland Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 715 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cintas in the third quarter valued at about $208,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cintas in the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 8.5% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 15,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Cintas by 979.2% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 41,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,882,000 after purchasing an additional 37,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Cintas by 18.0% during the third quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 981,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $326,827,000 after purchasing an additional 149,958 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.68% of the company’s stock.

In other Cintas news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 7,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.15, for a total transaction of $2,888,858.25. Also, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 67,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.45, for a total transaction of $23,145,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,215.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ CTAS traded down $4.81 during trading on Monday, reaching $357.04. 4,901 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 645,254. The firm has a market cap of $37.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $341.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $299.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Cintas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $154.33 and a fifty-two week high of $369.20.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.65. Cintas had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 27.90%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 9.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a boost from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.28%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CTAS shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $347.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Argus initiated coverage on Cintas in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Cintas from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Cintas from $226.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $294.36.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

