Portland Global Advisors LLC Takes $218,000 Position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

Portland Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 4,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. 76.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Nathaniel Rose sold 10,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.51, for a total value of $529,608.47. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 206,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,244,708.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel K. Mcmahon sold 10,000 shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.56, for a total value of $495,600.00. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target (up previously from $44.00) on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a report on Monday, November 9th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.11.

Shares of NYSE HASI traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $52.64. 6,888 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 790,909. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.90. The company has a current ratio of 31.48, a quick ratio of 31.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.55, a P/E/G ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.69. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.01 and a 52-week high of $54.41.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.10. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 54.92%. On average, analysts forecast that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 24th. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 115.25%.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Company Profile

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a building's or facility's energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

