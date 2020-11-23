Portland Global Advisors LLC Takes $213,000 Position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Portland Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,130 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LH. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 52.0% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 298 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 305.3% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 308 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.14, for a total value of $321,210.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,648,449.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 588 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.59, for a total value of $126,178.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $847,415.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on LH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $215.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Citigroup increased their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $214.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Laboratory Co. of America presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.06.

Shares of LH stock traded down $0.44 on Monday, reaching $202.29. The stock had a trading volume of 6,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 893,538. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12 month low of $98.02 and a 12 month high of $218.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $200.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $183.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The medical research company reported $8.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.31 by $3.10. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.62 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 6.79%. The business’s revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.90 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 19.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

