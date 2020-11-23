Portland Global Advisors LLC Sells 724 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Portland Global Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,534 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 724 shares during the quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 153.0% in the 3rd quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 33,298 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 20,135 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Pfizer by 10.8% during the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 164,989 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,055,000 after purchasing an additional 16,148 shares during the last quarter. United Bank grew its holdings in Pfizer by 7.5% during the third quarter. United Bank now owns 57,746 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after purchasing an additional 4,034 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter valued at approximately $644,000. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter worth $5,034,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $12,000,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 27,349,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $273,492,110. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

PFE traded down $0.49 during trading on Monday, reaching $36.21. 975,375 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,299,949. The company has a market capitalization of $203.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.56, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.60. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.88 and a fifty-two week high of $41.99.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The company had revenue of $12.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 51.53%.

PFE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Pfizer from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 target price on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.80.

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

