Portland Global Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Portland Global Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,622 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 204 shares during the period. Portland Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,019,771 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,326,069,000 after acquiring an additional 169,921 shares during the period. Eastern Bank grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 3.3% during the second quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 105,518 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $19,465,000 after buying an additional 3,365 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in McDonald’s by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 53,469 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $9,863,000 after acquiring an additional 3,914 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 4.8% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 268,562 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $49,542,000 after purchasing an additional 12,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the second quarter valued at about $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.07% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

In other news, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 21,930 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.62, for a total value of $4,728,546.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,048 shares in the company, valued at $4,969,609.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 4,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.75, for a total value of $895,146.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,456 shares of company stock valued at $7,214,101 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCD traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $214.80. The stock had a trading volume of 45,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,967,121. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $124.23 and a 12-month high of $231.91. The firm has a market cap of $159.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $220.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $203.27.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The fast-food giant reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.32. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 52.78% and a net margin of 24.78%. The company had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 63.78%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MCD. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $238.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. UBS Group increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on McDonald’s from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $227.88.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Featured Story: What is a management fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.