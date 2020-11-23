Portland Global Advisors LLC Purchases 3,800 Shares of China Life Insurance Company Limited (NYSE:LFC)

Portland Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of China Life Insurance Company Limited (NYSE:LFC) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in China Life Insurance were worth $636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of China Life Insurance in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in China Life Insurance during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in China Life Insurance during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of China Life Insurance by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of China Life Insurance in the first quarter valued at about $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Get China Life Insurance alerts:

NYSE:LFC traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $11.38. 8,906 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 560,750. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 8.79 and a current ratio of 8.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.63 and a 200 day moving average of $11.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 1.37. China Life Insurance Company Limited has a 12 month low of $8.27 and a 12 month high of $14.70.

China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter. China Life Insurance had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 5.94%. The firm had revenue of $20.03 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that China Life Insurance Company Limited will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LFC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded China Life Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine upgraded China Life Insurance from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

About China Life Insurance

China Life Insurance Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a life insurance company in the People's Republic of China. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance Business, Health Insurance Business, Accident Insurance Business, and Other Businesses. The company offers individual and group life, annuity contracts, accident, and health insurance products.

Read More: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for China Life Insurance Company Limited (NYSE:LFC).

Receive News & Ratings for China Life Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Life Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.