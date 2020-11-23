Portland Global Advisors LLC Lowers Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Portland Global Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96 shares during the period. Portland Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in PepsiCo by 6.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,559,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,474,240,000 after acquiring an additional 7,075,509 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in PepsiCo by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,766,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,353,691,000 after buying an additional 168,406 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in PepsiCo by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 6,514,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,631,000 after buying an additional 27,400 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 161.6% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,935,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,896,000 after acquiring an additional 3,666,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,374,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,830,000 after acquiring an additional 16,283 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $140.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Truist raised their target price on PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $148.00 to $169.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.13.

In other news, CEO Kirk Tanner sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total value of $1,710,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 95,645 shares in the company, valued at $13,085,192.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PEP stock traded down $1.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $141.90. 62,958 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,224,156. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.42 and a 52-week high of $147.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The company has a market cap of $198.20 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $139.58 and a 200 day moving average of $135.62.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 1st. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.17. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 10.27%. The company had revenue of $18.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.0225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.96%.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

