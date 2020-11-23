Portland Global Advisors LLC Has $325,000 Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Portland Global Advisors LLC lowered its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 221 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 10 shares during the period. Portland Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,335,553 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,746,541,000 after purchasing an additional 71,328 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 10.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,723,037 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,262,923,000 after acquiring an additional 340,937 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.1% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,213,596 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,715,551,000 after acquiring an additional 13,600 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 5.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 785,123 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,109,860,000 after acquiring an additional 40,159 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Alphabet by 101.3% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 669,872 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $930,532,000 after purchasing an additional 337,121 shares during the last quarter. 32.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GOOG. BidaskClub upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,786.86.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,628.16, for a total transaction of $32,563.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,139 shares in the company, valued at $1,854,474.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,538.29, for a total value of $92,297.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $795,295.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 162 shares of company stock worth $245,920 over the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of GOOG stock traded down $19.15 on Monday, reaching $1,723.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,943,282. The company has a market capitalization of $1,178.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.67, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,013.54 and a 12-month high of $1,818.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,622.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,514.86. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.35 by $5.05. The business had revenue of $46.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.84 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $10.12 EPS. Research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 50.53 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

