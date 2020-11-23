Portland Global Advisors LLC Has $2.87 Million Stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Portland Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 32.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,288 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,345 shares during the quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 88.5% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,333,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,474,000 after acquiring an additional 28,672 shares in the last quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 9.4% during the second quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 7.9% during the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 10,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Finally, Community Bank N.A. raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 18.6% during the second quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 108,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,141,000 after purchasing an additional 16,969 shares during the period.

IEMG stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $58.93. 403,080 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,848,035. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.20. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $35.65 and a 52 week high of $59.21.

See Also: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.