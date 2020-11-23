Portland Global Advisors LLC Buys 2,225 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Portland Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VSS) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,002 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,225 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 2.0% of Portland Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Portland Global Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares worth $7,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.1% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 4,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Plancorp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Resource Planning Group acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $607,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 747,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,690,000 after buying an additional 45,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 33,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,285,000 after buying an additional 4,607 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VSS traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $115.26. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,862. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.78. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $66.95 and a 12 month high of $114.97.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

