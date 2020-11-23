Portland Global Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Portland Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,982 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sonora Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in NIKE by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 7,550 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. raised its position in shares of NIKE by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 3,236 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its position in shares of NIKE by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 11,031 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,385,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Fundamentun LLC raised its position in shares of NIKE by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 15,435 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,938,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 95,906 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.06, for a total value of $12,185,816.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,519,541 shares in the company, valued at $193,072,879.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 5,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.30, for a total transaction of $699,111.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 737,276 shares of company stock valued at $92,619,637. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NKE traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $133.28. The company had a trading volume of 83,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,546,859. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.55. The company has a market capitalization of $208.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.63, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $127.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.75. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.00 and a 12-month high of $136.35.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $10.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.15 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 34.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 4th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.97%.

NKE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on NIKE from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Rowe upped their price objective on NIKE from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. UBS Group raised their target price on NIKE from $127.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of NIKE from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.50.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

