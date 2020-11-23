Portland Global Advisors LLC Acquires 7,086 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Portland Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 295.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,485 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,086 shares during the quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. RDA Financial Network boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group now owns 2,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 2,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 7,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,492,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 5,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter.

IVV traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $356.68. 69,723 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,725,698. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $346.06 and its 200 day moving average is $327.22. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $220.28 and a 12 month high of $365.69.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

