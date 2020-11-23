Portland Global Advisors LLC Acquires 1,544 Shares of ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI)

Portland Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI) by 34.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,964 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Portland Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in ATN International were worth $299,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ATNI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in ATN International by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 137,440 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,325,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ATN International by 10.6% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 29,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN grew its holdings in shares of ATN International by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 22,259 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of ATN International by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 11,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $709,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ATN International by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,884 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ATNI shares. Raymond James upgraded ATN International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. National Securities upgraded shares of ATN International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ATN International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of ATN International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of ATN International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. ATN International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.25.

Shares of ATNI traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $49.47. 513 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,284. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.66. ATN International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.01 and a 52 week high of $79.64. The company has a market cap of $780.75 million, a PE ratio of -245.55 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.35.

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.11. ATN International had a negative net margin of 0.76% and a positive return on equity of 0.68%. On average, analysts anticipate that ATN International, Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

About ATN International

ATN International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in North America, the Caribbean, Bermuda, and India. It operates in three segments: International Telecom, US Telecom, and Renewable Energy. The International Telecom segment provides wireless services, including voice and data services to retail customers in Bermuda, Guyana, and the US Virgin Islands; and wireline services, such as voice and data services in Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guyana, and the US Virgin Islands, as well as video services in Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, and the US Virgin Islands.

