Polymetal International plc (OTCMKTS:AUCOY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Polymetal International plc (OTCMKTS:AUCOY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.00.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AUCOY shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Polymetal International in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Polymetal International in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Polymetal International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Polymetal International in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Polymetal International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, September 25th.

Shares of OTCMKTS AUCOY traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $22.55. 1,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,894. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.30. Polymetal International has a twelve month low of $11.98 and a twelve month high of $28.05. The company has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 0.35.

Polymetal International plc operates as a precious metals mining company in Russia, Kazakhstan, East Asia, and Europe. The company operates through five segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, Kazakhstan, and Yakutia. It is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold, silver, copper, zinc, and platinum group metals.

