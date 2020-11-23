PolarityTE (NASDAQ:PTE) Shares Gap Down to $0.92

PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.92, but opened at $0.78. PolarityTE shares last traded at $0.53, with a volume of 1,105,860 shares.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PTE. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PolarityTE in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PolarityTE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of PolarityTE in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.55.

The firm has a market capitalization of $36.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.16.

PolarityTE (NASDAQ:PTE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.03. PolarityTE had a negative return on equity of 179.96% and a negative net margin of 1,152.56%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.87) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that PolarityTE, Inc. will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

In other PolarityTE news, CEO David B. Seaburg sold 31,032 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.02, for a total transaction of $31,652.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 919,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,187.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 53,981 shares of company stock worth $55,236 over the last quarter. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTE. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in PolarityTE during the 1st quarter worth about $24,884,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in PolarityTE by 76.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 312,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 135,155 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC grew its stake in PolarityTE by 143.0% during the third quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 196,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 115,624 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in PolarityTE in the second quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of PolarityTE by 200.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 81,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 54,552 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.26% of the company’s stock.

PolarityTE Company Profile (NASDAQ:PTE)

PolarityTE, Inc, a biotechnology and regenerative biomaterials company, develops and commercializes a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering, and material sciences in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Regenerative Medicine and Contract Services.

