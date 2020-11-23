Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 25,400 shares, an increase of 17.1% from the October 15th total of 21,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Points International by 100.0% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. QV Investors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Points International during the third quarter valued at $1,161,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Points International during the second quarter valued at $34,000. 54.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCOM opened at $10.83 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $143.25 million, a P/E ratio of 98.46 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Points International has a 1 year low of $6.89 and a 1 year high of $19.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.73.

Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The information services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.11). Points International had a net margin of 0.51% and a return on equity of 9.12%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Points International will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Points International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Points International in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Points International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Points International from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.80.

Points International Company Profile

Points International Ltd. provides e-commerce and technology services to loyalty program operators in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Loyalty Currency Retailing, Platform Partners, and Points Travel. The Loyalty Currency Retailing segment provides products and services designed to help loyalty program members unlock the value of their loyalty currency and accelerate the time to a reward, including buy, gift, transfer, reinstate, accelerator and status miles services.

