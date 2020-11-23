Pizza Hits 24-Hour Volume of $233.00 (PIZZA)

Pizza (CURRENCY:PIZZA) traded 18.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 23rd. Pizza has a market capitalization of $906,242.78 and $233.00 worth of Pizza was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pizza token can currently be bought for about $0.0294 or 0.00000159 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Pizza has traded 138.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 53.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000019 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002289 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00020926 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Pizza Profile

Pizza (PIZZA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 18th, 2016. Pizza’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,826,128 tokens. Pizza’s official Twitter account is @pizza_coin . Pizza’s official message board is medium.com/@PIZZA.USDE . The official website for Pizza is pizza.live

Pizza Token Trading

Pizza can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pizza directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pizza should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pizza using one of the exchanges listed above.

