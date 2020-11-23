PirateCash Price Up 18.4% Over Last Week (PIRATE)

PirateCash (CURRENCY:PIRATE) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 23rd. PirateCash has a total market cap of $1.13 million and $9,070.00 worth of PirateCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, PirateCash has traded 18.4% higher against the dollar. One PirateCash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0437 or 0.00000236 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PirateCash alerts:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00025539 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded up 134.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000010 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000093 BTC.

HEIDI (HDI) traded down 47.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00009580 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded up 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000195 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About PirateCash

PirateCash (PIRATE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 17th, 2018. PirateCash’s total supply is 26,710,270 coins and its circulating supply is 25,759,163 coins. PirateCash’s official Twitter account is @PirateCash_NET and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PirateCash is piratecash.net.

PirateCash Coin Trading

PirateCash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PirateCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PirateCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PirateCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PirateCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PirateCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.