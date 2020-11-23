Piper Sandler Boosts Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) Price Target to $55.00

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays started coverage on Principal Financial Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an overweight rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on Principal Financial Group from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Principal Financial Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Principal Financial Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a hold rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $47.25.

PFG opened at $49.00 on Friday. Principal Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $23.31 and a fifty-two week high of $57.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.68 and a 200-day moving average of $41.76.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.54). During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Holderness Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 2.9% during the second quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 8,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its position in Principal Financial Group by 3.6% during the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 7,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in Principal Financial Group by 4.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. First Command Bank raised its position in Principal Financial Group by 72.1% during the third quarter. First Command Bank now owns 628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Principal Financial Group by 1.4% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 23,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. 68.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

