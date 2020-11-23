Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW) Position Increased by Karpus Management Inc.

Karpus Management Inc. raised its position in Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,180,201 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,337 shares during the quarter. Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust makes up approximately 1.1% of Karpus Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Karpus Management Inc.’s holdings in Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust were worth $29,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust during the second quarter valued at about $207,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust by 27.8% during the second quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 23,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 5,083 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust by 171.8% in the second quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 37,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 23,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $564,000.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:HNW traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $13.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,450. Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.05 and a fifty-two week high of $15.43.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 17th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This is an increase from Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 16th.

Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust is a closed-end investment fund, which engages in pursuing high level current income, with the potential for capital appreciation as a secondary objective. It invests in a higher yielding asset classes, including global high yield bonds, leveraged bank loans, and event-linked bonds.

