Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Price Target Increased to $80.00 by Analysts at Loop Capital

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) had its target price raised by Loop Capital from $44.00 to $80.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Pinterest from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Pinterest from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Pinterest from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Pinterest from $41.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Pinterest from $35.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $55.44.

Shares of PINS opened at $66.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $41.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.15 and a beta of 1.72. Pinterest has a 12-month low of $10.10 and a 12-month high of $68.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.09.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.26. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 32.88% and a negative return on equity of 20.50%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pinterest will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Pinterest news, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 105,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.81, for a total value of $6,910,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 105,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,910,050. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 1,269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.43, for a total value of $43,691.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,473,193 shares of company stock valued at $196,307,088 over the last ninety days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pinterest by 30.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,134,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,432,000 after purchasing an additional 7,469,357 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pinterest by 41.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,692,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,478,000 after purchasing an additional 6,954,136 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the second quarter worth approximately $88,499,000. Third Point LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the third quarter worth approximately $148,502,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the third quarter worth approximately $134,689,000. Institutional investors own 54.51% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, home and style ideas, travel destinations, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

