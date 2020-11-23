Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.21 (NYSE:PDM)

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, January 4th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 25th.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 49.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Piedmont Office Realty Trust to earn $1.92 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.8%.

Get Piedmont Office Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE PDM opened at $15.97 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.28. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $11.26 and a 52 week high of $24.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 0.71.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $131.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.16 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a net margin of 68.72% and a return on equity of 20.58%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Piedmont Office Realty Trust will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

PDM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.25.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Company Profile

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in select sub-markets within seven major Eastern U.S. office markets, with the majority of its revenue being generated from the Sunbelt.

Featured Story: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for Piedmont Office Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piedmont Office Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.