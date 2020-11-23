Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (PDM) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 25th

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, January 4th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 25th.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a payout ratio of 49.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Piedmont Office Realty Trust to earn $1.92 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.8%.

Get Piedmont Office Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE PDM opened at $15.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 0.71. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $11.26 and a 1 year high of $24.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.28.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $131.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.16 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a return on equity of 20.58% and a net margin of 68.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Piedmont Office Realty Trust will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

PDM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.25.

About Piedmont Office Realty Trust

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in select sub-markets within seven major Eastern U.S. office markets, with the majority of its revenue being generated from the Sunbelt.

Featured Story: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Piedmont Office Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piedmont Office Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.