Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (PDM) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 25th

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, January 4th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 25th.
Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a payout ratio of 49.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Piedmont Office Realty Trust to earn $1.92 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.8%.
Shares of NYSE PDM opened at $15.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 0.71. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $11.26 and a 1 year high of $24.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.28.
PDM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.25.
About Piedmont Office Realty Trust
Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in select sub-markets within seven major Eastern U.S. office markets, with the majority of its revenue being generated from the Sunbelt.
Featured Story: What is the Beige Book?
Receive News & Ratings for Piedmont Office Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piedmont Office Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.