Pi Financial Boosts Hamilton Thorne (CVE:HTL) Price Target to C$1.80

Hamilton Thorne (CVE:HTL) had its price target boosted by Pi Financial from C$1.70 to C$1.80 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. Pi Financial also issued estimates for Hamilton Thorne’s FY2020 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Bloom Burton reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Hamilton Thorne in a report on Friday, August 21st. Cormark upped their price objective on shares of Hamilton Thorne from C$1.40 to C$1.70 in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Hamilton Thorne from C$1.75 to C$1.85 in a report on Friday, August 21st.

CVE HTL opened at C$1.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.25. The company has a market cap of $165.83 million and a P/E ratio of 197.14. Hamilton Thorne has a 1 year low of C$0.90 and a 1 year high of C$1.50.

In other Hamilton Thorne news, Director David Wolf sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.37, for a total value of C$274,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,312,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,798,675.74.

Hamilton Thorne Ltd. develops, manufactures, and sells precision instruments, consumables, software, and services for the assisted reproductive technologies (ART), research, and cell biology markets. It offers laser products used in a range of scientific applications and in vitro fertilization (IVF) procedures; and image analysis systems used in the studies of reproductive cells in the human fertility, animal sciences, and reproductive toxicology fields.

