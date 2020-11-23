Photon (PHO) Reaches Market Cap of $95,839.58

Photon (CURRENCY:PHO) traded 48% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 23rd. Photon has a total market cap of $95,839.58 and approximately $119.00 worth of Photon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Photon has traded 92.9% higher against the dollar. One Photon coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including C-Patex and Cryptopia.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18,437.99 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $590.99 or 0.03205257 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $86.43 or 0.00468756 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $293.20 or 0.01590194 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $125.17 or 0.00678868 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00007000 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $70.67 or 0.00383288 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00034086 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.00 or 0.00097629 BTC.

Photon Profile

Photon (CRYPTO:PHO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 21st, 2016. Photon’s total supply is 36,954,492,330 coins. Photon’s official Twitter account is @PhotonCoin . The official website for Photon is www.photoncc.com

Buying and Selling Photon

Photon can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: C-Patex and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Photon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Photon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Photon using one of the exchanges listed above.

