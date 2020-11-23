Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Price Target Raised to $75.00

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PSX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $73.00 to $64.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $69.00 to $62.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $84.00 to $76.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a buy rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Phillips 66 currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $70.18.

NYSE PSX opened at $61.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.23, a P/E/G ratio of 34.44 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.21. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $40.04 and a 1-year high of $118.92.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.79. Phillips 66 had a positive return on equity of 8.76% and a negative net margin of 1.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 16th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.72%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 5.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 999,701 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $71,878,000 after purchasing an additional 49,456 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 11.5% in the second quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 30,079 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after purchasing an additional 3,106 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 94.8% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 6,270 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 3,051 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 145.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,892,401 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $111,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122,225 shares during the period. Finally, CCM Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 17.0% in the third quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC now owns 86,564 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,487,000 after purchasing an additional 12,607 shares during the period. 65.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

