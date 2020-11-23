Petrofac (OTCMKTS:POFCY) Lifted to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Petrofac (OTCMKTS:POFCY) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. HSBC downgraded shares of Petrofac from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Petrofac from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Petrofac from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $0.75 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Petrofac in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Petrofac in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $0.75.

Shares of OTCMKTS POFCY opened at $1.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.95. Petrofac has a one year low of $0.65 and a one year high of $2.71. The firm has a market cap of $691.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.34.

Petrofac Limited, an oilfield service company, provides services to the oil and gas production and processing industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineering & Construction; Engineering & Production Services; and Integrated Energy Services. The Engineering & Construction segment provides onshore and offshore engineering, procurement, construction, installation, and commissioning services.

