Petrofac Limited (PFC.L) (LON:PFC) PT Lowered to GBX 250 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Petrofac Limited (PFC.L) (LON:PFC) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 270 ($3.53) to GBX 250 ($3.27) in a report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.net reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on PFC. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Petrofac Limited (PFC.L) to an underperform rating and cut their target price for the company from GBX 170 ($2.22) to GBX 110 ($1.44) in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Bernstein Bank lowered Petrofac Limited (PFC.L) to an underperform rating and cut their target price for the company from GBX 170 ($2.22) to GBX 110 ($1.44) in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 330 ($4.31) target price on shares of Petrofac Limited (PFC.L) in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 250.33 ($3.27).

Shares of PFC opened at GBX 146 ($1.91) on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 124.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 156.74. Petrofac Limited has a 52-week low of GBX 105.70 ($1.38) and a 52-week high of GBX 422 ($5.51). The firm has a market cap of $386.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.73.

In other news, insider Sara Akbar purchased 4,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 111 ($1.45) per share, with a total value of £5,017.20 ($6,555.00).

About Petrofac Limited (PFC.L)

Petrofac Limited, an oilfield service company, provides services to the oil and gas production and processing industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineering & Construction; Engineering & Production Services; and Integrated Energy Services. The Engineering & Construction segment provides onshore and offshore engineering, procurement, construction, installation, and commissioning services.

