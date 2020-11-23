Personal Assets Trust (PNL.L) (LON:PNL) Insider Acquires £23,183.07 in Stock

Personal Assets Trust (PNL.L) (LON:PNL) insider Iain Ferguson bought 51 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of £454.57 ($593.90) per share, for a total transaction of £23,183.07 ($30,288.83).

On Tuesday, October 13th, Iain Ferguson acquired 2 shares of Personal Assets Trust (PNL.L) stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of £458.11 ($598.52) per share, for a total transaction of £916.22 ($1,197.05).

PNL stock opened at £452 ($590.54) on Monday. Personal Assets Trust has a one year low of £376.50 ($491.90) and a one year high of £470 ($614.06). The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion and a PE ratio of 18.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of £453.41 and a 200-day moving average of £447.40.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be paid a GBX 140 ($1.83) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. Personal Assets Trust (PNL.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.21%.

About Personal Assets Trust (PNL.L)

Personal Assets Trust plc is a closed ended multi asset mutual fund launched and managed by Troy Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It benchmarks its performance against the FTSE All-Share Index. Personal Assets Trust plc was launched in 1983, and is domiciled in United Kingdom.

