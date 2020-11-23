Perpetual Protocol Price Tops $1.15 on Top Exchanges (PERP)

Perpetual Protocol (CURRENCY:PERP) traded up 26.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 23rd. During the last week, Perpetual Protocol has traded up 37.8% against the US dollar. One Perpetual Protocol token can currently be purchased for $1.15 or 0.00006238 BTC on popular exchanges. Perpetual Protocol has a total market cap of $17.22 million and $2.17 million worth of Perpetual Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Perpetual Protocol alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002746 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005419 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00030753 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.27 or 0.00164156 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $184.91 or 0.01002876 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.43 or 0.00192137 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002056 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded 104,960% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006840 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.80 or 0.00096529 BTC.

About Perpetual Protocol

Perpetual Protocol’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,970,140 tokens. The official website for Perpetual Protocol is perp.fi

Buying and Selling Perpetual Protocol

Perpetual Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Perpetual Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Perpetual Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Perpetual Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Perpetual Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Perpetual Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.