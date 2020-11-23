Pennon Group Plc (PNN.L) (LON:PNN) Insider Purchases £124.32 in Stock

Pennon Group Plc (PNN.L) (LON:PNN) insider Susan Davy bought 12 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,036 ($13.54) per share, for a total transaction of £124.32 ($162.42).
Shares of PNN opened at GBX 1,021 ($13.34) on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,026.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,067.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 218.98. Pennon Group Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 886 ($11.58) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,210.50 ($15.82). The company has a market cap of $4.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.53.
Pennon Group Plc (PNN.L) Company Profile
