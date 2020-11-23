Pennon Group Plc (PNN.L) (LON:PNN) Insider Purchases £124.32 in Stock

Pennon Group Plc (PNN.L) (LON:PNN) insider Susan Davy bought 12 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,036 ($13.54) per share, for a total transaction of £124.32 ($162.42).

Shares of PNN opened at GBX 1,021 ($13.34) on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,026.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,067.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 218.98. Pennon Group Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 886 ($11.58) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,210.50 ($15.82). The company has a market cap of $4.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.53.

Pennon Group Plc (PNN.L) Company Profile

Pennon Group Plc engages in the environmental infrastructure businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of European Union, China, and internationally. The company's Water segment comprises the regulated water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; and water services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire.

