PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) Short Interest Down 17.8% in October

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 192,400 shares, a drop of 17.8% from the October 15th total of 234,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 168,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

PFLT opened at $10.32 on Monday. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital has a twelve month low of $3.34 and a twelve month high of $12.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $400.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.91 and a beta of 1.76.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The asset manager reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 9.14%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PennantPark Floating Rate Capital will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 16th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.05%. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 97.44%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital during the second quarter worth about $42,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital during the third quarter worth about $66,000. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital during the second quarter worth about $85,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 10.7% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,558 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 32.4% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 15,203 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 3,720 shares in the last quarter. 32.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.88.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Company Profile

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S.

