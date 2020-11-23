PCHAIN (PI) Price Tops $0.0078

PCHAIN (CURRENCY:PI) traded up 9.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 23rd. In the last seven days, PCHAIN has traded 21.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One PCHAIN token can currently be bought for $0.0078 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Switcheo Network, DDEX, Bilaxy and Bibox. PCHAIN has a total market cap of $6.52 million and approximately $115,767.00 worth of PCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.87 or 0.00080301 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005408 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00023139 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.13 or 0.00384099 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000058 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00003685 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005400 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $581.11 or 0.03138035 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00029359 BTC.

About PCHAIN

PCHAIN is a token. It launched on May 24th, 2018. PCHAIN’s total supply is 1,811,546,868 tokens and its circulating supply is 839,298,430 tokens. PCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @pchain_org . The official message board for PCHAIN is medium.com/@PCHAIN . PCHAIN’s official website is pchain.org

Buying and Selling PCHAIN

PCHAIN can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, IDEX, Switcheo Network, Hotbit, DDEX, Bilaxy and DEx.top. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PCHAIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PCHAIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PCHAIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

