PayPoint plc (PAY.L) (LON:PAY) Insider Nick Wiles Buys 20 Shares

PayPoint plc (PAY.L) (LON:PAY) insider Nick Wiles acquired 20 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 618 ($8.07) per share, for a total transaction of £123.60 ($161.48).

Nick Wiles also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 22nd, Nick Wiles bought 24 shares of PayPoint plc (PAY.L) stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 503 ($6.57) per share, with a total value of £120.72 ($157.72).

LON PAY traded down GBX 10 ($0.13) during trading hours on Monday, hitting GBX 603 ($7.88). The company had a trading volume of 123,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,562. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 526.62 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 616.46. The company has a market cap of $368.35 million and a PE ratio of 9.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 185.08, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. PayPoint plc has a 1-year low of GBX 389 ($5.08) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,100 ($14.37).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on PayPoint plc (PAY.L) from GBX 825 ($10.78) to GBX 800 ($10.45) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 880.60 ($11.51).

PayPoint plc (PAY.L) Company Profile

PayPoint plc provides specialist consumer payment, transaction processing, settlement, and other services and products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Romania. It offers bill and general services, such as prepaid energy, bills, and cash out services; top-ups, including mobiles phones, eMoney vouchers, prepaid debit cards, and lottery tickets; and retail services comprising ATM, card payments, parcels, money transfer, SIMs, EPoS, and receipt advertising.

