Pandacoin 1-Day Volume Hits $37.00 (PND)

Pandacoin (CURRENCY:PND) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 23rd. Over the last week, Pandacoin has traded 25.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Pandacoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BX Thailand, Cryptopia and YoBit. Pandacoin has a market cap of $923,109.26 and $37.00 worth of Pandacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Pandacoin Profile

Pandacoin (CRYPTO:PND) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 14th, 2014. Pandacoin’s total supply is 32,514,916,898 coins. Pandacoin’s official website is pandacoin.tech . Pandacoin’s official Twitter account is @PandaCoinPND and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Pandacoin

Pandacoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Cryptopia and BX Thailand. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pandacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pandacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pandacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

