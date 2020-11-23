Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) Short Interest Up 13.4% in October

Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,800,000 shares, a growth of 13.4% from the October 15th total of 2,470,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,350,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PAAS. BidaskClub lowered shares of Pan American Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Pan American Silver to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Pi Financial raised shares of Pan American Silver from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pan American Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pan American Silver presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.39.

PAAS stock opened at $30.80 on Monday. Pan American Silver has a 12 month low of $10.61 and a 12 month high of $40.11. The firm has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of 192.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.04). Pan American Silver had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The business had revenue of $300.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pan American Silver will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. This is a positive change from Pan American Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.90%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAAS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 105.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 765,988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,150,000 after acquiring an additional 393,988 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,312,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 57.0% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 52,589 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after acquiring an additional 19,086 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver during the second quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 27.6% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 110,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,354,000 after acquiring an additional 23,870 shares during the period. 50.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead, and copper. The company holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, San Vicente, Manantial Espejo, Escobal, Shahuindo, La Arena, and Timmins mines.

