Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.17.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PACB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd.

In other Pacific Biosciences of California news, Director Michael Hunkapiller sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.73, for a total value of $3,346,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,093,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,300,394.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 1,542,729 shares of company stock worth $22,535,925 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 67.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,882 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 4,782 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the third quarter valued at about $54,000. 72.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ PACB traded down $0.13 on Monday, hitting $14.95. 76,449 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,686,870. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of -45.39 and a beta of 1.70. Pacific Biosciences of California has a 12 month low of $2.20 and a 12 month high of $17.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.93 and a 200-day moving average of $7.14.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $19.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.40 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 150.00% and a negative net margin of 61.85%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pacific Biosciences of California will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

About Pacific Biosciences of California

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. Its single molecule real-time (SMRT) sequencing technology enables single molecule real-time detection of biological processes. The company also provides consumable products, including SMRT cells, as well as various reagent kits designed for specific workflow such as template preparation to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers and exonucleases.

