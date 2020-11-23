Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) saw a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,190,000 shares, a decline of 16.8% from the October 15th total of 1,430,000 shares. Currently, 4.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 488,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet raised Orion Energy Systems from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Orion Energy Systems from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub raised Orion Energy Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. B. Riley upped their price target on Orion Energy Systems from $6.50 to $9.25 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Orion Energy Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Orion Energy Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.50.

In other Orion Energy Systems news, Director Michael J. Potts sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.13, for a total value of $73,170.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 673,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,474,920.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Potts sold 6,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.10, for a total value of $56,165.40. Insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Orion Energy Systems by 489.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,904 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 4,903 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Orion Energy Systems by 282.6% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,849 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 6,536 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC increased its position in Orion Energy Systems by 4.3% in the second quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 261,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 10,873 shares in the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 3.4% in the second quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 353,960 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 11,700 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Orion Energy Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Institutional investors own 51.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OESX opened at $8.89 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $273.07 million, a P/E ratio of 222.31 and a beta of 2.36. Orion Energy Systems has a 1 year low of $2.70 and a 1 year high of $9.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.61.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The electronics maker reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. Orion Energy Systems had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 5.26%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Orion Energy Systems will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

About Orion Energy Systems

Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, implements, markets, and sells energy management systems for the commercial office and retail, area lighting, and industrial markets in North America. The company operates in three segments: Orion U.S. Markets Division, Orion Engineered Systems Division, and Orion Distribution Services Division.

