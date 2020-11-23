Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) saw a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,190,000 shares, a decline of 16.8% from the October 15th total of 1,430,000 shares. Currently, 4.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 488,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.
Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet raised Orion Energy Systems from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Orion Energy Systems from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub raised Orion Energy Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. B. Riley upped their price target on Orion Energy Systems from $6.50 to $9.25 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Orion Energy Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Orion Energy Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.50.
In other Orion Energy Systems news, Director Michael J. Potts sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.13, for a total value of $73,170.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 673,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,474,920.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Potts sold 6,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.10, for a total value of $56,165.40. Insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:OESX opened at $8.89 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $273.07 million, a P/E ratio of 222.31 and a beta of 2.36. Orion Energy Systems has a 1 year low of $2.70 and a 1 year high of $9.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.61.
Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The electronics maker reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. Orion Energy Systems had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 5.26%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Orion Energy Systems will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.
About Orion Energy Systems
Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, implements, markets, and sells energy management systems for the commercial office and retail, area lighting, and industrial markets in North America. The company operates in three segments: Orion U.S. Markets Division, Orion Engineered Systems Division, and Orion Distribution Services Division.
