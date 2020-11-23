Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC

Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,478 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 679 shares during the quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Price Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 153.0% during the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 587 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 74.5% during the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 698 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 33.3% during the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 800 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 48.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ORCL shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Societe Generale upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Oracle from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $62.50 to $68.75 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.68.

Shares of NYSE ORCL traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $55.94. 148,695 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,116,003. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.14. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $39.71 and a 1-year high of $62.60. The firm has a market cap of $167.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.79.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. Oracle had a return on equity of 85.71% and a net margin of 26.13%. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Oracle news, CAO W Corey West sold 7,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total value of $428,421.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 292,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,846,763.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 112,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.95, for a total value of $6,856,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,856,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 129,673 shares of company stock valued at $7,906,167. 39.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

Further Reading: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.