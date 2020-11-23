Oppenheimer Raises Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) Price Target to $135.00

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) had its target price hoisted by Oppenheimer from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on AYI. UBS Group assumed coverage on Acuity Brands in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a sell rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Acuity Brands from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $98.30.

NYSE:AYI opened at $109.86 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $98.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.76. Acuity Brands has a 52-week low of $67.46 and a 52-week high of $143.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.33. The company has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.33.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 13th. The electronics maker reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.32. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 7.46%. The firm had revenue of $891.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $825.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Acuity Brands will post 7.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, October 19th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 16th. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.92%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AYI. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. QV Investors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Acuity Brands in the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.82% of the company’s stock.

Acuity Brands Company Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

